An Appeal from the ARF Bureau

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation, in the name of its entire family in the homeland and the Diaspora, expresses its unconditional solidarity with the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armenians for the insurmountable losses and damage they have suffered in the aftermath of the devastating explosion at the Beirut port.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and will and perseverance to our Lebanese-Armenian sisters and brothers to overcome these difficult times.

Once again we affirm that our community in Lebanon has been, is and remains one of the important facets of the Armenian people, which always—and without wavering—has sacrificed at the altar of our people. Today, because of these horrible events, it is confronting serious and unprecedented challenges. In the past year, the political instability in the country, the socio-economic crisis, the global coronavirus pandemic and now the devastating explosion have truly made matters intolerable and incomprehensible.

The ARF Bureau, from the first moments of the terrifying blast, has been in regular contact with the Central Committee of Lebanon and is closely monitoring the developments. The impact of the explosion and the resulting human, moral, and economic damage is unprecedented.

We are confident that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will provide assistance to the Lebanese Armenian community.

We call on all Armenians in the homeland and the Diaspora to stand firmly by the Lebanese Armenians during this crisis.

All bodies of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, as well as our affiliate organizations—the ARS, Hamazkayin, Homenetmen—have mobilized all their resources to help the Armenians of Lebanon.

Dear Compatriots,

The situation is serious. It is absolutely imperative that we confront this tragedy as a Nation and with our collective resources, once again demonstrate our conviction of being a united people.

ARF Bureau

August 5, 2020

http://asbarez.com/195968/an-appeal-from-the-arf-bureau/