Young Armenian nurse is killed in Beirut explosion (PHOTOS)

Lebanese media reported the death of young Armenian nurse Jessica Bezjian, who was at her hospital workplace during the explosion in the port of Beirut.

According to the media, she died under a collapsed ceiling, Arevelk reported.

The hospital where she worked is very close to the Beirut port where the powerful explosion took place.

Jessica Bezjian was a graduate of the Mesrobian Armenian school in Beirut, and a member of the Lebanese nursing association.

