Kim Kardashian supports Beirut: Pray for Beirut

Instagram star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to support Lebanon following a deadly blast.

The beauty mogul shared a photo that reads: Pray for Beirut.

LATEST: At least 135 have been killed in a Beirut blast. Lebanese rescuers continue to search for survivors under the rubble of buildings.

According to RTE, nearly 5,000 people have been injured, about 250,000 lost their homes.

It’s still unclear what exactly caused the explosion. According to Lebanon’s PM, an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tons of the explosive ammonium nitrate, stored at a warehouse.

