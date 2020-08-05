French President Emmanuel Macron heading to Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Lebanon as a sign of solidarity after the deadly Beirut explosion.

“I will go to Beirut tomorrow to meet the Lebanese people to bring them the message of fraternity and solidarity of the French”, he tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier Macron said France is sending emergency response personnel and several tons of medical aid to Lebanon.

“Emergency doctors will also reach Beirut as soon as possible”, the French President tweeted.

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on Tuesday, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

