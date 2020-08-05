Armenian Virtual Bridge program officially launches

The Armenian Virtual Bridge program, which has officially launched, aims to become a platform connecting and bridging the technological community of Armenia to the world, which will also be the basis for collaboration with the technological community of the Armenian diaspora.

Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia, participated in the online official launch of this program.

He noted that the Armenian Virtual Bridge is one of the cornerstones of his ministry, in terms of presenting Armenia as a high-tech country, developing the Armenian high-tech community, and implementing the ministry’s programs and vision. “We have many engineers in Armenia who are really able to develop their creative thinking and create programs and products, but at some stage it is necessary to ensure connection with industrial markets and other entrepreneurs and investors. We have compatriots who have achieved great success and want to be useful to Armenia in some way (…); but that assistance is spontaneous, not systematic and institutional,” the minister said.

“An agreement has been reached with Silicon Valley to set up an Armenian branch on the spot, so that Armenian entrepreneurs can have their addresses, organize meetings, communicate with investors there, live and work together,” Arshakyan added.

The participants of this program have extensive experience in technology and have expressed a willingness to assist the establishment of this sector in Armenia.

Summing up the event, minister Hakob Arshakyan noted that he was proud to note the readiness of compatriots to support Armenia’s initiatives. “Armenia is a country of opportunities, and everyone’s contribution to the realization of those opportunities is really invaluable and important,” the minister concluded.

https://news.am/eng/news/595310.html