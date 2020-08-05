Armenia MP: Many are asking government to allow Beirut Armenians to be transported to Armenia by special flights

As a result of the terrible explosion in Beirut, toxic substances, which could be life-threatening, may have been released into the air. City officials, as well the Lebanese ministry of health, are urging citizens to leave the city immediately. Anna Kostanyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), noted this on Facebook.

“At the moment, many familiar and unfamiliar Armenians are appealing to the RA government with a request to allow Armenians living in Beirut to be transferred to Armenia by special flights.

I believe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, together with the RA government, should organize the transfer of Lebanese-Armenians to Armenia as soon as possible and operatively,” Kostanyan added, in particular.

