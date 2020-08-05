3 Lebanese-Armenians killed in Beirut blast – local media

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Three Lebanese-Armenians have been killed in the devastating Beirut explosion Tuesday, according to local media reports.

Arevelk newspaper reported that one of the victims is Jessica Beckjian, a nurse at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, a hospital near the port which was heavily damaged by the blast. Beckjian was trapped under the rubbles in her office.

The other Lebanese-Armenian victims were identified by local media as politician Nazar Najarian and Jack Paramakian.

Najarian was the General Secretary of the Kataeb Party.

Details about Paramakian weren’t immediately clear.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, killing dozens and leaving thousands injured. The death toll climbed to 100 Wednesday morning.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

