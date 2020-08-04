Beirut blast: Journalist Hamo Moskofian injured

Hamo Moskofian, a Beirut-based Armenian journalist, was among those injured in a huge blast in the port of Beirut.
The report came as one of his friends posted a photo of the journalist and wished him to get well.
His house was also damaged.
Լոյս ի լուսոյ
