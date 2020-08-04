 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Beirut blast: Journalist Hamo Moskofian injured

2020-08-04

Hamo Moskofian, a Beirut-based Armenian journalist, was among those injured in a huge blast in the port of Beirut. 

The report came as one of his friends posted a photo of the journalist and wished him to get well.

His house was also damaged.

https://news.am/eng/news/595218.html

