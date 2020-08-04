Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Israel pay a visit to the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem

On Monday August 3, 2020, His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, received His Excellency Mr. Smbatyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Israel.

His Excellency the Ambassador was accompanied by the Honorary Consul, His Excellency Mr. Momjian, honorary consul of Armenia in Israel, as well as the director of the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, Mr. Arsen Arakelyan.

After being received by His Beatitude, the Armenian diplomatic delegation met with Armenian Jerusalemites, representing various organizations for cultural and social activities.

Pictures: Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan

https://www.facebook.com/ArmenianPatriarchateJerusalem/photos/pcb.1406009399608761/1406009172942117/?type=3&theater