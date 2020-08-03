Report: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta puts Henrikh Mkhitaryan up for sale

PanARMENIAN.Net – Arsenal are ready to cash in on several first-team stars to raise funds for Mikel Arteta’s rebuild, The Daily Mail reports citing sources.

According to the publication, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and wight other players are in the shop window.

It was reported in early July that AS Roma reached a “preliminary agreement” to extend Mkhitaryan’s loan deal from Arsenal until the end of next season.

Mkhitaryan, 31, joined the Italians at the start of the season after 18 months at Premier League club Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding are also on the long list of potential departures.

