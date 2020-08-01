U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Visits the Holy Theological School of Halki

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Mr. David Satterfield, visited the Holy Trinity Monastery in Halki, where the historical Holy Theological School is located.

Mr. Satterfield, his wife and daughter, as well as his close associates, traveled with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to the island, where they were welcomed by His Grace Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, Abbot of the Holy Trinity Monastery. Afterward, they were guided around the “silent” School, since 1971, to its classrooms and rich library, where His All-Holiness recalled moments from his schooling at the historic educational institution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. We recall that during its 127 years of operation approximately one thousand theologians, originating from various countries, graduated from the School of Halki, most of whom served the Church, as many of them became Patriarchs, Hierarchs and University Professors.

During the visit, His All-Holiness and the Ambassador had the opportunity to discuss other issues in the life of the Mother Church of Constantinople, about the local Greek community, about the wider Orthodox flock in Turkey, and the Archdiocese of America and the flourishing Greek community there.

Also present during the visit was Archon Grand Chartophylax Panteleimon (Laki) Vingas, who later guided Ambassador Satterfield, his family, and associates to the Prinkipos (Büyükada) Orphanage, where he informed them on the history of the Mother Church’s philanthropic institution, but also for the plans and prospects for its restoration.

Patriarchal Deacon Iakovos, of Ukrainian descent from Canada, was also present during the duration of this official visit.

