High-tech industry minister shares footage of Armenian-made drone in action

Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has posted on Facebook a video of an Armenian-made armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in action.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1000659713722489

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/08/01/Armenian-made-drone/2337861