Consul in LA calls on local Armenians to turn to law enforcement in case of suspicion of Azerbaijani provocation

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, has urged Armenians living in California and other western US states to be careful and refrain from any action that could create grounds for provocative actions by Azerbaijanis, and to immediately turn to law enforcement agencies in case of a suspicion of possible provocations by Azerbaijanis.

In his respective statement, Baibourtian added that the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, in its turn, it will do its best to help the work of the local law enforcement bodies in ensuring the safety of the Armenian community.

After the recent tensions provoked by Azerbaijan on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Azerbaijanis living in various countries resort to provocations on a regular basis and attack on Armenians, or their property.

https://news.am/eng/news/594650.html