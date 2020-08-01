40 Armenian peacekeepers depart for Kosovo

A peace-keeping unit of the Armenian Armed Forces comprised of 40 servicemen has departed for Kosovo to carry out peace-keeping mission as part of an American unit, Spokeswoman at the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has told Armenpress news agency,

”The members of the unit passed coronavirus testing before leaving, all results were negative”, she said, as quoted by the source.

As the Armenian Embassy to Ukraine reported, the peacekeepers were met at Kiev airport transit zone by Ambassador Tigran Seyranyan who greeted the peacekeepers before the unit headed to Kosovo capital.

