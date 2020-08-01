100 Diaspora Armenians to join government

One-hundred Diaspora Armenians will join the Armenian government within the framework of the iGorts program and work in the state system of Armenia for one year.

The program will start in mid-September.

“Bringing experiences from abroad and mixing them together here gives a very interesting and very good result; we felt that in our office. If we can multiply, spread it in all state agencies, it will be great,” said Sara Anjargolian, Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

According to her, about 800 respective applications were received, and it was decided that 100 people will be included in the aforesaid program. “Now we are conducting interviews,” Anjargolian added.

https://news.am/eng/news/594683.html