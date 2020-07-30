Together for Armenia – FAR USA starts concert series Today (7/30/2020)

HYETERT – Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) and Sahan Arzruni are starting a series of short online concerts, “Together for Armenia.” Its purpose is to generate funds to help Armenia financially. The inaugural presentation will be on the upcoming Thursday (7/30), featuring violinist Ani Kavafian, bass Christopher Nazarian, oud player Ara Dinkjian, and pianist Şahan Arzruni.

You can tune in by going to www.farusa.org/together. It will be posted tomorrow at 12:00 noon (EST). If the posting time is not convenient for you, there will be an on-demand streaming and download options after the initial broadcast. That information may be found, again, at www.farusa.org/together.

Happy listening.