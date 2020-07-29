Kanye West officially named presidential candidate in New Jersey

Kanye West has filed to appear as a presidential candidate on the New Jersey ballot, Nzherald.co.nz reports.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intent to run for president earlier this month, but he had already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states, and after hosting his first campaign rally in North Carolina, he failed to garner enough votes to appear on the ballot in the state.

However, according to state documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye has successfully collected 1327 signatures from residents of New Jersey, surpassing the 800 required by the deadline on Monday and making him an official candidate for voters come the November election.

At the same time, Kanye also submitted paperwork to appear on Missouri’s ballot, and is eyeing to do the same in New York, where he will need 30,000 signatures by Thursday.

