FM: France will make ‘every effort’ to find political solution to Karabakh conflict

France will make every effort to reach a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a parliament address shared by LCP TV channel on Twitter.

The minister stated the latest clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are concerning for various reasons. First, such a border fighting has taken place for the first time since the 2016 April War, leaving 19 people killed, he said.

Second, he highlighted, the clashes erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani international border rather than on the Karabakh border.

The third reason is the sanitary one, as the countries, particularly Armenia, have been greatly affected by the crisis, Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The FM noted the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, led by Russia, the US and France, has taken the necessary steps towards the restoration of the ceasefire and the resumption of talks, as there is no military solution to the conflict.

“A political solution must be found. France will make every effort to this end,” the minister stressed.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/29/France-Karabakh-conflict/2335989