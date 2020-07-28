Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she meets with Kanye West in Wyoming for marriage crisis talks

Kim Kardashian West reunited with her husband Kanye West on Monday, after flying into Wyoming where she was pictured sobbing during an intense conversation with the troubled rapper.

The 39-year-old reality star appeared distressed and cried as she talked to Kanye, 43, in a vehicle, following his political campaign rally and Twitter meltdown last week, where he discussed how they once considered having an abortion and hinted she had an affair with rapper Meek Mill, which Kanye has since publicly apologized for, the Daily Mail reported.



It is the first time that the married couple has been pictured together since before his disastrous first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, after announcing his unlikely bid for presidency.

The pair – who share children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one – were seen having what appears to be crisis talks in his car after leaving a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Wyoming where he owns a $14 million ranch.





https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/07/28/kim/3355846