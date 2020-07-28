Azerbaijanis provoke a brawl with Armenians outside the BBC Office in London

The Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom held a gathering outside the BBC headquarters in London. London-based Suren Sarukhanyan shared videos and images from the scene on Facebook, showing Armenian youth dancing and singing national songs.

As Sarukhanyan reported later the members of the Azerbaijani community appeared at he scene and provoked clashes with the local Armenians.

The brawl is captured on video by Sarukhanyan available here․

