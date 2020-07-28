Armenian woman, her 5-year-old son attacked by Turkish speaking men in US

A 34-year-old Armenian woman and her 5-year-old son were assaulted by two Turkish speaking men in Northeast Philadelphia, the United States, Region Monitor reported.

Their car was stopped at a red light when one man approached it and started ripping Armenian symbols and flags off the vehicle.

In the meantime, the other man was beating on the driver’s side door window threatening the woman and shouting at the other man to “remember this car.”

The woman was fortunately able to safely drive off, the source said.

