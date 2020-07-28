15 Azeris detained in Iran after anti-Armenian demonstrations

Number of anti-Armenian demonstrations organised by Azeris were suppressed by Iranian authorities, Ermenihaber reports.

According to the source, protests were staged in front of the Armenian Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz. The Police and the officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dispersed the demonstrations that were accompanied with anti-Armenian slogans and chants. At least 15 Azeris were detained, the source said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/28/azeris-detained-in-Iran-after-anti-Armenian-demonstrations/2335559