Putin, Erdogan Discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone the escalation of military tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that would escalate tensions. According to the Kremlin, both sides expressed interest in resolving the situation exclusively through peaceful means and negotiations.

They expressed readiness to coordinate efforts to stabilize the region. The leaders also noted that there is no alternative to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month Putin had said that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was a highly sensitive matter for Russia.

This conversation comes on the day that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced what it called “large-scale” military exercises with Turkey, which are set to begin Wednesday.

The Kremlin statement did not contain any comments regarding the drills.

http://asbarez.com/195747/putin-erdogan-discuss-armenia-azerbaijan-border-tensions/