U.S. Embassies in Yerevan and Baku issue joint statement

The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and the U.S. Embassy in Baku condemn acts of violence as inconsistent with the universal principles of peaceful assembly and protest. According to the joint statement released on Saturday by the two Embassies, the United States takes seriously its obligation to protect diplomatic facilities and is working with local law enforcement to support this effort.

“Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are protected by the U.S. Constitution, however, acts of violence will be addressed by law enforcement as appropriate. We call on all demonstrators to engage peacefully and exercise restraint,” the statement read.

