Pan Armenian Council Condemns Anti-Armenian Violence

The Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States of America has been monitoring the recent alarming outbreak of anti-Armenian hate crimes in the United States, Russia and Europe, the most recent being the shocking vandalism of the Krouzian-Zakarian Armenian Elementary School in San Francisco, the St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno and the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Colorado.
The organizations of the Pan Armenian Council vehemently condemn these acts of violence and terror.
It is clear that these crimes are a perpetuation of the xenophobic anti-Armenian official state policy of Azerbaijan with tacit support by Turkey.
The Armenian community will not be intimidated by such deplorable acts. The Pan Armenian Council stands in solidarity with the Armenian community in denouncing these crimes.
We call on all law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these crimes.stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and its Armed Forces against the attempts of transgression by Azerbaijan’s military onto territories of the Republic of Armenia.
Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America and its member organizations.
Armenian Assembly of America
Armenian Bar Association
Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America
Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District
Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District
Armenian Evangelical Union of North America
Armenian Missionary Association of America
Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region
Armenian Relief Society of Western USA
Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA
Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun
Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun
Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA
Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA
Homenetmen Western USA
Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles
Kessab Educational Association
Organization of Istanbul Armenians
Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus
Southern California Armenian Democrats
Tekeyan Cultural Association
Unified Young Armenians
Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America
Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America
http://asbarez.com/195717/pan-armenian-council-condemns-anti-armenian-violence/
