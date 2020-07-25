KZV Vandalism Repair Fund

KZV Armenian School, a 40 year old Armenian Christian elementary school in San Francisco, was vandalized the night of July 23rd 2020 by Turkish and Azeri nationalists. Obscene and threatening political slogans, profanities and hate speech were graffiti’d on children’s classrooms.



Needless to say, the cowardly targeting of children on nationalistic grounds is both unacceptable and terrifying.



We ask you to send a message of hope and strength to counteract evil and hatred. These funds will enable us to immediately address the vandalism as well as improve security on the campus with fencing, additional cameras, and deterrents to help prevent such senseless and unacceptable acts from happening again. Our school has been the target of previous hate crimes, and enough is enough.



KZV Armenian School is the only Armenian School in Northern California. It has served generations of Armenian youth, teaching them the language and culture of this historical people. The school is a backbone of the Armenian community connecting Armenians across the greater Bay Area.



We will not allow terrorists and thugs to erode that in any way. Thank you for your consideration of support.

This GoFundMe is organized by the school board of KZV, with members based across San Francisco. Please see https://www.kzv.org/kzvboard for more information. The board assists the administration in managing and caring for the school, its teachers, students, and parent community. The funds will be disbursed directly to the school to be used for graffiti cleanup, repair of damage to walls, floors, doors and gates, re-painting, and enhancement of the current fencing, security gates, and automated parking lot gates.







