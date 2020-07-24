Unidentified people attempt to burn down Armenian cafes in Ukraine

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Union of Armenians of Ukraine condemns the attempts of burning down food public centers belonging to Armenians in Ukraine. ARMENPRESS reports AnalitikaUA.net informs the Union of Armenians of Ukraine issued a statement over the incidents in Ukraine.

”We assess the attempts of burning down the cafes belonging to the representatives of the Armenian community as an attempt to involve the Armenian community in political processes. We strongly condemn any manifestation of violence and urge to respect the law and not to try to involve the community in political processes’’, reads the statement.

It’s mentioned that the leadership of the Union is in constant touch with law enforcement bodies and expects an operative investigation into the incidents.

An attempt was made in Kiev to burn down to Armenian cafes. The incidents took place this night. According to preliminary information, there are no victims, but the fire has damaged some parts of the cafes.

MFA Armenia issued a statement over the provocations against Armenians in different countries. ” Recently, we have witnessed the cases and attempts of violence against Armenian citizens and members of Armenian communities in different countries of the world. There have been cases of obstruction of the normal work of the Armenian diplomatic service abroad and the Armenian communities, as well as a deliberate destruction of their personal and working property, which in some cases have threatened the security of the diplomatic staff as well. Discriminatory steps are being taken to disrupt Armenia’s trade and economic relations with different countries.

The expanding geography of these actions and the facts of the involvement of Azerbaijani officials in the actions against the diplomatic missions of Armenia prove that the above-mentioned actions are coordinated by the Azerbaijani official structures.

We strongly condemn the instigation of ethnic clashes in different countries, which is another manifestation of Baku’s irresponsibility and is fully in line with the policy and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership provoking hostility between the two peoples without geographical restrictions.

We call on our compatriots to be vigilant, not to give in to any provocation, and in case of such situations to immediately contact the local law enforcement bodies, Armenian community structures, diplomatic representatives of Armenia’’.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

