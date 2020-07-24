Internet Site of Vatican Apostolic Library Is Renewed

The Internet site of the Vatican Apostolic Library (“vaticanlibrary.va”) has been renewed. Since July 16, the online procedures have been simplified.” “Something fresher, more flexible and more intuitive” was necessary, explained the Library’s Prefect, Monsignor Cesare Pasini on Vatican Radio yesterday, July 22, 2020.

The Prefect explained that the welcome page presents the research instruments. “One can pause on the medals, coins, engravings, prints, manuscripts . . . one can give free rein to one’s imagination at the heart of thousands of cultures, thousands of languages that we have in the Library . . . of our treasures of the history of the world.”

Among the catalog’s titles, the “reserved” rubric suggests simplified research, especially the Library’s scientific publications. In the “News and Events” Section one finds the Library’s appointments but also the publications and Newsletter launched in 2008 and renewed in 2017.

“We are the Pope’s librarians because the Library is for him and has been opened by his will for long centuries. We truly want to be at the service of our visitors, with a modern and up-to-date instrument that provides immediately what one is looking for and even gives something more,” said Monsignor Pasini.

“We want to make ourselves known for what we are . . . and offer a service that would like to reach the ends of the world.” It’s about “an important place of welcome, of collaboration and of openness,” he concluded.

Zenit