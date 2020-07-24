Armenians attacked by Azerbaijani groups in Moscow

Armenians have come under attack by Azerbaijani groups in Moscow, which has sparked a chaos in the Russian capital, Infoteka24.ru reports.

A video released by the news outlet shows Azerbaijani hooligans beating Armenians, who are facing them alone, and smashing their cars.

The source calls attention to the fact that such three videos have been posted on the Facebook page of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s spokesperson Eynulla Fatullayev, which clearly shows that xenophobia is supported by the Azerbaijani authorities.

