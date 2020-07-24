Armenian short film ‘Twist’ included in competition program of 26th Sarajevo Film Festival

“Twist”, a short film directed by Ovsanna Shekoyan, has been included in the Competition Programme – Short Film of the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival, the filmmaker said on Facebook. The film will have its world premiere at the festival, she said.

A total of 49 films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards at the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival. The 16-minute Armenian film will compete with 9 other titles included in the short film section.

This year, the Sarajevo Film Festival selection team lead by Creative Director Izeta Građević has seen 750 films submitted for the festival, including 130 feature fiction films, 220 documentaries, 250 short and 150 student titles, the festival website revealed.

The festival runs from 14 to 21 August.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/24/Twist-Sarajevo-Film-Festival/2333623