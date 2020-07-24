Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with President Trump and VP Pence

By: Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence moments ago in Washington, DC. His Eminence personally informed both men of the ongoing furor surrounding the conversion of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque, among other topics that concern the Ecumenical Patriarchate. One such concern that is of grave concern for the Ecumenical Patriarchate is the reopening of the The Theological School of Halki.

The meeting took place in an amicable atmopshere. President Trump and Vice President Pence warmly welcomed and honored Archbishop Elpidophoros, who was escorted by Vicar General and Director of Public Affairs of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Rev. Fr. Alex Karloutsos.

