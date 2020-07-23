Kanye West is ‘threatening’ to unleash ‘Kardashian family secrets’ live on Twitter if wife Kim attempts to stage an intervention

Troubled rapper Kanye West is threatening to unleash Kardashian family secrets if his wife Kim Kardashian West attempts to stage an intervention, or as he tweeted earlier this week, tries to ‘lock him up.’

According to The Sun, a source has claimed Kanye – who suffers from bipolar disorder – has allegedly told his wife that ‘if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth’.’

Kanye, 43, made a number of claims this week, alleging on Twitter that his wife Kim, 39, and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 64, had tried to get doctors to hospitalize him amid his public meltdown.

The source claims: ‘He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him,’ adding: ‘He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there.’

The source concludes: ‘But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday morning following husband Kanye West’s late night Twitter meltdown, saying she is ‘powerless’ and calling her husband ‘brilliant but complicated’

Kim Kardashian is ‘completely devastated’ after husband Kanye West claimed in a Twitter rant that she tried to get a doctor to lock him up after his presidential rally speech in South Carolina on Sunday. Friends fear that their marriage will not survive West’s recent behavior. The couple are pictured with their children North, 7; Saint, 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 14 months

Kanye also claimed on Twitter that he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim and compared his life to the horror movie Get Out.

Sharing three pages to her Instagram story Wednesday morning Kim said: ‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.’

She told her 180 million followers: ‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.’

‘He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

‘Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.’

