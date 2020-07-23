‘7 Gates of Jerusalem’ by Krzysztof Penderecki to be performed online

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) invites the audience to watch Symphony ‘7 Gates of Jerusalem’ by one of the outstanding composers Krzysztof Penderecki which will be broadcasted online on July 23.

The concert will be led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) Sergey Smbatyan.

The online screening will be attended by participants of Das A educational cultural project

The performance can be watched live on the Facebook page of the Symphony Orchestra at 19.00 Yerevan time as well as through Das A App.

