Canadian MP strongly condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Very strong and powerful statement from MP Fayçal El-Khoury, strongly condemning #Azerbaijan’s aggression towards #Armenia and its threats to cause a nuclear disaster in the region.Thank you MP El-Khoury for your principled stance and steadfast support to Armenia and the Armenian-Canadian community. #StopAzerbaijan#StopAliyev

