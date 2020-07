Armenia showcases wreckage of downed Azerbaijani drones

The Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled the wreckage of the Azerbaijani drones downed by the Armenian forces during the recent border clashes.

They were showcased at the Marshal Khanperiants Air Force Institute on Tuesday.

The Armenian military has shot down a total of 13 Azerbaijani UAVs in Tavush since July 12. Another drone belonging to the Azerbaijani army was shot down in Artsakh a few days ago.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/21/Azerbaijani-drone/2331590