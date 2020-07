According Preliminary results Three Armenians Elected to Syria’s Parliament

According to the preliminary results following today’s parliamentary elections in Syria, three Armenians, Dr. Nora Arissian, Jirair Reisian and Lucy Esgenian entered Syria’s 250-seat parliament, Kantsasar reports.

