President Sarkissian meets with His Holiness Garegin II in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to meet with His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian and His Holiness Garegin II discussed the recent military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan in Tavush section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the shelling of the peaceful civilian settlements by the Azerbaijani forces. They highlighted the fact that the clergymen of the Armenian Apostolic Church both in Armenia and the Diaspora today support the Homeland, stand by the Armenian soldiers who defend the Homeland’s security and peace, with their prayers.

They also talked about the key issues of the national-church life, the strengthening of the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

President Sarkissian thanked the Catholicos of All Armenians for the assistance programs being implemented by the Armenian Apostolic Church during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

