Mkhitaryan dedicated his goal to Armenia

Armenian national team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan dedicated his goal to Armenia in the match against Inter amid the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“My goal …for my country,” Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook.

To remind, in the 56th minute of Roma’s big Serie A clash against Inter Milan last night, Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up the ball just past the halfway line and embarked on a run that led to a goal.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/20/Mkhitaryan/2331069