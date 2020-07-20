Hundreds Protest in Front of Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — On Monday morning, July 20, hundreds gathered at the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles to protest the Azeri-Turkish aggression against Armenia and the civilian population in the Dvoush region.

Due to the pandemic, the gathering was planned to be symbolic, but the attendance was larger than expected and about 500 people, carrying Armenian flags and anti-war posters, showed up in front of the consulate on Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles.

The event was organized by a group of community activists who condemned the recent military activities on the Armenian border regions, calling upon countries who are supplying arms to Azerbaijan to stop supporting the aggressor.

The speakers expressed solidarity with the brave soldiers of the Armenian Armed forces, the people of Armenia, and the leadership of the country.

The rally, which lasted more than two hours, was held in a festive mood, with national and patriotic songs and Armenian folk dances.

In contrast to other cities, there was no Azeri presence or attempts to disrupt the event.

https://massispost.com/2020/07/hundreds-protest-in-front-of-azerbaijani-consulate-in-los-angeles/