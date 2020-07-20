Ecumenical Patriarch will bear the expenses of a nursing home in his birthplace in Imbros

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, from his birthplace, Agioi Theodoroi, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew announced his commitment to the compatriots of Imbros that he would personally bear the expenses for the establishment of a nursing home in Imbros.

After the Great Vespers, which was officiated by Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos at the Church of Saint Georgios, in his homily, the Ecumenical Patriarch welcomed with warm words the new Metropolitan of the island to his village. He referred to the feelings of joy that prevail among the faithful, and to the hope thanks to the dynamism and efficiency of Metropolitan Kyrillos, as well as his vision and plans for the reconstruction of his diocese.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, obviously moved, said to the new Metropolitan, “You embraced with affection our youth, our children, the future of our islands. But you also cared for our elder brothers and you announced, brother, that you intend to establish a nursing home. This was also my dream and plan for our compatriots and today, at the beginning of your ministry, from my village, I announce and promise that I will personally bear the expenses for the establishment of this charity as a humble offer of the first Ecumenical Patriarch from Imbros to his long-suffering and dear birthplace.

After the Vespers, the Ecumenical Patriarch awarded the offikion of Oikonomos to Father Nikiforos Taliadouros, whom he urged to always support the new Metropolitan in his work for the benefit of their island and the faithful people.

