Armenia’s longest zipline launches in Kapan town

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The project on constructing the longest zipline in Armenia, which started in 2019 and continued in 2020, finally has completed. The zipline is located in Kapan town of Syunik province.

The official opening ceremony of the zipline will take place on July 20.

Project engineer Gegham Miroyan told Armenpress that with this project Kapan is becoming an interesting place for extreme lovers.

“Taking into account the coronavirus-related situation, the opening ceremony will take place in an outdoor space. The attendees will be provided with masks and disinfectants. All safety rules will be maintained”, he said.

Those, who are going to use the services of the zipline today, have been registered in advance. Gegham Miroyan said there are many people interested in the zipline. The ticket price is 10,000 AMD.

The total length of the zipline, which consists of two parts, is 1750 meters, the length from one point to the other is 1080 meters. This zipline is longer from the ziplines of Yenokavan (750 meters) and Yerevan (nearly 870 meters). The project engineer said this zipline differs from the other ones with its length and location as it passes over the town. In other words, the tourist will pass over the buildings.

The specialist said there is no problem with the safety. The works have been carried out at the highest level.

The zipline project is the first major investment program in Kapan in 2020.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

