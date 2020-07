Armenians stage demonstration in Munich against Azerbaijani border provocation

Members of the Armenian community gathered in Munich on Saturday, in a peaceful protest against the Azerbaijani policy of provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The demonstrators sang patriotic songs and chanted slogans “We want peace without weapons”, “Free Independent Armenia.”

Germany-based Armenians also thanked the servicemen of the Armed Forces for their reliable protection of the borders and vowed their support from abroad.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/18/Munich/2330433