Alexis Ohanian, Garik Martirosyan and Serj Tankian denounce Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has reacted to Azerbaijan’s cross-border attacks against Armenia.

He retweeted Kim Kardashian’s post denouncing the Azerbaijani aggression and shared the statement of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) to his Instagram story, which says: “Azerbaijan is starting a regional war amid a global pandemic.”

System of a Down rock band soloist Serj Tankian, too, shared the posts of Kim Kardashian and ANCA on Twitter.

Comedian and showman Garik Martirosyan, addressing the Armenian-Azerbaijan border escalations, said on Instagram fighting has been taking place in his native Tavush for a few days already.

“The disinformation about the so-called ‘Armenian aggression’ has to stop. Any attack on Armenia will be repelled. It has always been and will be the case. Let’s say no to war! Peace is the only solution. Peace is the only language to speak with Armenia,” he wrote.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/07/17/Alexis-Ohanian-Garik-Martirosyan-Serj-Tankian/2329664