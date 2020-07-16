Watch Now: Armenia Shoots Down Israeli Drone Operated By Azerbaijan Defence Forces

Armenian defence forces have reportedly shot-down an Azerbaijani drone build by Israel. In a statement, Armenian army said the Israeli-made drone was hit by one of its air-defence systems early after violating its airspace over a southern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” around Karabakh.

https://youtu.be/-YF-XqwGdfc

It promised to release photographs of the wreckage the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) later. The statement also said that Azerbaijani jets, helicopters and drones have been carrying frequent flights near the heavily defended frontline of late.

The Armenian report also claimed that Azerbaijani drones have also repeatedly ventured into Armenian-controlled territory “for intelligence-gathering purposes” and urged Azerbaijan to avoid such “provocative steps.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheWolfpackIN/status/1283292242338369537

An Israeli firm, Aeronautics Defense Systems, manufactures several types of Orbiter UAVs, including light-weight systems designed for reconnaissance missions and heavier attack drones. The Karabakh army did not specify which one of them was shot down.

Earlier, as EurAsian Times, Azerbaijanis living in Baku and surrounding areas formed a cortege in the streets of the city in the evening. Holding Azerbaijani flags and chanting “Karabakh is ours, and will remain ours,” they gathered in front of the country’s parliament building, where they demanded the government to declare a mobilization as they are ready to go to the frontlines and protect their motherland.

https://eurasiantimes.com/watch-now-armenia-shoots-down-israeli-drone-operated-by-azerbaijan-defence-forces/?fbclid=IwAR3lYyCBZ2sS8KJoi2_tYv5uOfhFN3MJsNYRuLNBNbXmJR3c3BFlNevFMVQ