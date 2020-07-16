Henrikh Mkhitaryan expresses solidarity with Armenian border guards

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenia National Football Team and ”Roma” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed solidarity with Armenian border guards. ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan wrote,

”With deep anxiety I am following the news about the tensions on the borders of our Motherland, the targeting of civilian settlements and I want to express solidarity with our brave soldiers, who heroically defend our Motherland risking their lives.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families of our heroic martyrs and pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded soldiers.

I wish peace to our Motherland. I am with you”.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV. Azerbaijan also struck a vehicle on humanitarian mission heading to help the wounded citizen with a combat UAV. No casualties were reported. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has even threatened to strike the Metsamor Nuclear power Plant.

Starting from July 12 Armenia has downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs, including an Israeli made Elbit Hermes 900 UAV, which is believed to be downed for the 1st time in the world. Azerbaijan has also confirmed the death of a Major-General and a Colonel.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan



https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1022068/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=2c2acb34a65d5996c1d4ef0525ec4c963bf3ab26-1594962060-0-AWtDAHMzOqjpTCwwNl6UnKBnXZocZygGNKWWpwKBNUVaS8JWSBrFYIItULyGXo8RM0rAkyg4N_ZsDFq5fifdzN_RWFrD9D2dCUtdBpmWAmkApdBkURhZAizPpF5CkcOty6JZaUYZ1p-egHqUGXG9v5tTweymw6OXXQCeBXQsZOwVjbE26L4X_RLx6tcBzhjmSqJXFVW3j1aTn1S48DLurRJkP-A-m-kol1mLQsfBmG28WWKe1mzz8NyUEh-0OIIiTV3yM0LMklZsMKUEOga-NKhFUsbktTgtx6_DZToYbRKoF4dQNyr04ImxkMySDwdhR2-nSL4VbyXol_Q7O1DMx6KsRR1eMfJF0tGM1FnZUt_K