AYF to Hold Protest At Azerbaijani Consulate on Tuesday

To protest recent attacks and aggression from Azerbaijan, the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States is organizing a demonstration on Tuesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the Azerbaijani Consulate General to Los Angeles, 11766 Wilshire Boulevard, 90025.

The AYF calling on individuals who stand against Azerbaijani aggression and its brazen attack on the Republic of Armenia and call on the United States and the international community forcefully condemn Azerbaijan for its military attacks on military and civilian targets in Armenia.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging our city, face coverings and all other government mandated guidelines will be required and strictly enforced.

“As Armenian youth and the future leaders of our communities, we stand prepared to defend Armenia’s territorial integrity and national security from Azeri aggression by expressing our outrage at the unnecessary loss of life and human rights violations. In the midst of a global pandemic, we cannot stand idle when Azerbaijan continues to target innocent civilians. However, we stress to everyone planning to attend to wear a face covering and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and the rest of the participants,” Hakop Hajibekyan, AYF-WUS Central Executive Member, said.

On July 12, Azerbaijan attacked Armenia. A military vehicle carrying Azerbaijani soldiers provocatively tried to cross into Tavush, Armenia. The soldiers fled and left the vehicle behind after warning shots fired from the Armenian side. Azerbaijan then began using heavy artillery on Armenian civilian populations—largest since the Four Day War in 2016. After aggressively breaking the ceasefire agreement amidst a global pandemic, Azeri officials proceeded to falsely blame Armenia for provoking the attacks. Armenian forces retaliated, gaining a new strategic position known as Gharadash.

The OSCE-Minsk Group and the European Union failed to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggressions and violation of international law.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.

Asbarez