Armenia has confirmed the death of two more servicemen.

Private of the Armed Forces Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matevosyan were killed in clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Defense Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldiers’ family and friends.

