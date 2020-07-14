EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to strictly respect the ceasefire – Public Radio of Armenia

The EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to strictly respect the ceasefire after both reported a serious incident at their bilateral border, involving the use of heavy weapons, which led to the loss of lives.

“The EU urges both sides to stop the armed confrontation, refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation. In this context, both sides should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” Peter Stano, lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“This serious ceasefire violation highlights the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow,” he added.

“The EU calls on the sides to strictly respect the ceasefire, devote energy and resources to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, meaningfully re-engage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and prepare their populations for peace,” the statement reads.

