Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 4th death

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry informed that one more soldier of the Azerbaijani armed forces has died in the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

This is the 4th death among the Azerbaijani servicemen in the military operations launched by Azerbaijan itself on the border with Armenia on July 12.

On July 12, at about 12:30, the armed forces of Azerbaijan attempted to violate the state border of Armenia in an UAZ vehicle in the direction of Tavush province. Following the warning of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani armed forces left the vehicle and returned to their position. At about 13:45, the Azerbaijani forces made a second attempt to capture the Armenian border post, using artillery fire, but were pushed back, suffering losses.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry reported that three soldiers have died, four others were wounded in the incident.

Later that day Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan announced that the Azerbaijani side restarted shelling the same Armenian position, using 82 mm mortars and a tank.

Today Shushan Stepanyan announced that the Azerbaijani side has again resumed shelling the Armenian positions.

No casualties and injuries were reported from the Armenian side.

