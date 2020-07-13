Armenia’s MFA condemns of the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS: Armenian foreign ministry voices a strong condemnation of the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijan’i armed forces in the direction of the Tavush region of the Republic of Armenia starting from the afternoon of July 12, which was “accompanied by the attempts to infiltrate into Armenian positions with the use of artillery. As a result of the proportionate actions of the Armenian side, these provocative actions have been effectively suppressed”,- says the written statement of the spokesperson of the Armenia’s MFA Anna Naghdalyan.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in coordination with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Minister of Defense, is in constant contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, presenting the situation on the ground and the consequences of further escalation.

Recently, the Azerbaijani side, in contradiction to the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to refrain from provocative actions and warmongering rhetoric, to strengthen the ceasefire, constantly resorts to the threats of use of force and military escalation. The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the provocative action undertaken amid these threats”,- Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook account July 13, 2020

On July 12, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces made an attempt to violate the Armenian state border in an UAZ vehicle in the direction of Tavush Province on July 12 at about 12:30.

”After the warning by the Armenian side the Azerbaijani servicemen left their UAZ vehicle and returned to their positions. At 13:45 the Azerbaijani servicemen repeated the attempt to occupy the Armenian position by using artillery, but were silenced by the Armenian side. They suffered casualties and were repelled”, wrote the spokesperson of Armenia’s MOD Shushan Stepanyan

Azerbaijani MOD informed that as a result of the incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border 3 Azerbaijani servicemen have died and 5 have been injured. Later, Azerbaijan restarted shelling towards the same combat position with 82 mm mortars and a tank.

